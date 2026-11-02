Montana AI Summit Bozeman: Build Your Own Grok Bot

The Montana AI Summit helps Bozeman area business owners, managers and teams put AI to work. VIP and Platinum guests start at 1 p.m. with the 12 Plays Playbook and leave AI Ready certified. Then every attendee builds a working Grok Bot in the hands on workshop "How to Build Your Grok Bot" from 3 to 4 p.m. Two keynotes follow: "Cybersecurity and AI" at 4 p.m. and "How to Make More Money with AI" at 4:20 p.m. Q&A and a group photo start at 4:50 p.m. Happy hour nearby downtown follows at 5 p.m. Speakers are Dylan Solberg and Tanner Irigoin of Cyber Dogs AI, the Platinum Sponsor. About 40 seats in one room, in person only. Bring a laptop and charger. Tickets are $97 Standard, $347 VIP and $797 Platinum. Code BOZEMAN50 takes half off during the last minute deal. Details at montana-ai.com/bozeman.