Montana Chamber Music Summer Festival Piano Quintet at American Prairie National Discovery Center

AMERICAN PRAIRIE TO HOST MONTANA CHAMBER MUSIC SUMMER FESTIVAL

CONCERT, JULY 15

World-class piano and string quintet to perform at the National Discovery Center

American Prairie is pleased to announce an evening of classical music at the National

Discovery Center in Lewistown. On Wednesday, July 15 at 7 pm, American Prairie will

present a performance by Montana Chamber Music, which is part of their “Summer

Music Festival.” The concert will be held in the Clyde Aspevig Event Center

inside American Prairie’s National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in

Lewistown. Admission is free. Donations to American Prairie, however, can be made

online at https://americanprairie.org.

The program presented by Montana Chamber Music will feature musical artists Angella Ahn (violin), Peter Zazofsky (violin), Sara Stalnaker (cello), David Harding (viola), Zachary Cohen (bass), and Jean Schneider (piano). They will perform Serge Koussevitzky’s “Valse Miniature” for Double Bass and Piano, Op. 1, No. 2; Florence Price’s String Quartet in G major, Second movement Andante Moderato – Allegretto;

Antonin Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, “American”; and Franz Schubert‘s Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 Op. 114, known as the “Trout Quintet”.

The American Prairie National Discovery Center is located at 302 W. Main Street in

Lewistown and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Visit americanprairie.org/national-discovery-center to learn more, and follow American

Prairie on Facebook for updates on upcoming events and programming.

About the artists

Violinist Angella Ahn, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is Artistic Director of

Montana Chamber Music, Associate Professor in Montana State University’s School

of Music, Advisory Board Member of Intermountain Opera, and serves as Council

Member on the Montana Arts Council. She also performs with her sisters as part of the

Ahn Trio. Angella has performed in every U.S. state and over 30 countries, including

performances at the White House, Prague, Buenos Aires, Vienna, Leipzig, Beijing,

Istanbul, and countless other international venues.

Peter Zazofsky, violinist, was born in Boston and is a soloist, chamber musician, and

educator. He has performed with many great orchestras, including the

Boston Symphony, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the

Amsterdam Concertgebouw. He has also performed at Carnegie Hall, in Brussels, Rio,

Buenos Aires, Beijing, Paris, Denmark, Switzerland, Chile, Canada, Israel, and many

other places. Peter is currently Associate Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at

Boston University and has been on the faculty there since 1987.

Sara Stalnaker, cellist, grew up in Portland, Oregon, and earned her Bachelor’s in

Music at Oberlin Conservatory and her Master’s at Rice University. For over a decade,

she taught at Community MusicWorks and performed in the Providence String Quartet.

She has collaborated with numerous chamber music groups around the nation, but also

performed numerous solo concerts and taught music classes at Woodside Montessori

Academy.

David Harding, viola, has an extensive solo and chamber music career. He has performed throughout Europe, the United States, Canada, Central America, and Australia, in such renowned venues as Berlin’s Philharmonie, the Beethovenhaus in Bonn, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, and New York’s 92nd Street Y and Metropolitan Museum of Art. David has also performed at music festivals around the world, including the Edinburgh International Festival, Ottawa International Chamber Music Festival, Seattle Chamber Music Society, and many others. With his wife, flutist Lorna McGhee, and harpist, Heidi Krutzen, David is a member of Trio Verlaine.

Zachary Cohen, bass, is currently Principal Bass of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. Zachary has performed as principal bassist and in the section at Marlboro, Grant Park Orchestra, Mostly Mozart, the Grand Teton Music Festival, Mahler Chamber Orchestra (Berlin), the Minnesota & Baltimore Orchestras, and at the Dresden Musikfestspiele.

As an active chamber musician, he has collaborated closely with a wide range of artists including Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Conrad Tao, Itzhak Perlman, Richard Goode, Mitsuko Uchida, Midori, Mark O’Connor, Edgar Meyer and members of the Guarneri and Mendelssohn Quartets. Since his senior year at Juilliard, Zachary has been a member of the New York-based chamber orchestra/collective “The Knights”. Zach has also won a Grammy, recording with the SPCO on their Schubert “Death and the Maiden” album.

Jean Schneider, pianist, will be performing on American Prairie’s Bösendorfer concert grand piano. Jean began her piano studies at age seven, and by the age of fifteen had performed three times as soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra. She has been heard in recital in the U.S. and Europe, and on the radio in Germany, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and on NPR’s Performance Today. She has collaborated with numerous artists in concerts at Tanglewood, Aspen, and Norfolk Festivals, the Banff Centre, and the Sarasota Music Festival, where she is Associate Piano Faculty. Jean currently lives in New York City, where she performs as soloist and chamber musician.

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About American Prairie

American Prairie’s vision is to create a vast and collaboratively-managed prairie

destination that serves as a fully functioning ecosystem for wildlife, and offers visitors

permanent access to the landscape that shaped our nation’s character. Already open to

the public for recreation including camping and hunting, American Prairie offers visitors

an opportunity to connect with nature on a truly grand scale. Learn more at

americanprairie.org

About Montana Chamber Music

The mission of Montana Chamber Music is to advance chamber music by delivering the

highest quality performances in the Big Sky country and to expand ongoing cultural

relevance for all by engaging a diverse public. Visit montanachambermusic.org to learn more.