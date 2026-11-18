Baroque Music Montana presents Montana Vespers II on October 30 at 7 PM at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. This hour-long program for reflection, solace, and uplift features a quartet of the nation’s top early music singers alongside four period instrumentalists. The acclaimed vocalists include soprano Clara Rottsolk, mezzo-soprano Chelsea Lyons, tenor Steven Soph, and bass-baritone Jonathan Woody, joined by returning BaMM musicians Carrie Krause, Maureen Murchie, Matt Zucker, and John Lenti.

Inspired by the intimacy of chamber music, Montana Vespers II brings singers and instrumentalists together as equal partners, listening and responding to one another rather than separating voices from instruments. Hear achingly beautiful sacred music from the 17th and 18th centuries, including works by Bach, Corelli, Purcell, Charpentier, and others, and presented under the historic aura of candlelight.

