Montana Vespers II presented by Baroque Music Montana

Baroque Music Montana (BaMM) presents Montana Vespers II, an hour long program for reflection, solace, and uplift, with the historic aura of candlelight. Repertoire includes achingly gorgeous sacred music from the 17th and 18th centuries with a cast of four singers and four period instrumentalists including works by Bach, Corelli, Purcell, Charpentier, and others.

The program was inspired by the chamber music experience of singers and instrumentalists working together in intimate ensemble settings. Rather than vocalists separated - as in a larger choir behind the instrumentalists, up on the opera stage, or as featured soloists out in front - this arrangement from the Vespers program is uniquely enjoyed, with singers and instrumentalists operating on equal footing, equally gaining inspiration and erudition from each other.

Musicians include a quartet of the nation’s top early music singers. Clara Rottsolk, soprano, was lauded by The New York Times for her “clear, appealing voice and expressive conviction” and by the San Diego Union-Tribune for her “silken voice capable of extraordinary power.” Mezzo-soprano Chelsea Lyons sings with the Grammy-winning choir, The Crossing, and appears as concert soloist and in operatic roles across the nation. Praised as a “superb vocal soloist” (The Washington Post) and noted for his “impressive clarity and color” (The New York Times), tenor Steven Soph has recently been featured at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Boston’s Symphony Hall, and the Kennedy Center. Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone and composer, has been lauded as “charismatic” and “riveting” (New York Times). He appears as soloist with early music and new music ensembles across the nations, sings with the GRAMMY®-nominated Choir of Trinity Wall Street, and currently serves on Early Music America’s Task Force for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.

Instrumentalists include returning BaMM musicians violinist & Bismarck Symphony concertmaster Maureen Murchie, BaMM Artistic Director Carrie Krause, Boston-based cellist Matt Zucker, theorbist John Lenti who often appears with the Met Opera, Sante Fe Opera, and Seattle Symphony. This innovative program was curated by John Lenti.

