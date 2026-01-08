Nursing2027 | 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery and Healthcare Innovation

The 3rd International Summit on Nursing, Midwifery & Healthcare Innovation (ISNMHI 2027) will be held on May 17–18, 2027, in the historic city of Florence, Italy. This international gathering will bring together nurses, midwives, healthcare professionals, clinicians, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry experts, and students from around the world to exchange knowledge, present innovative research, and discuss the latest advancements shaping the future of healthcare.

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Researchers are invited to submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations. The conference welcomes original research, case studies, systematic reviews, clinical innovations, and practical healthcare solutions.

Join us in Florence to contribute to scientific advancement, foster meaningful collaborations, and help shape the future of nursing and healthcare.

Website: https://nursing2027.spectrumconferences.com

Email: isnmhi@spectrumconferences.com