Revolution and Revelry: Shostakovich 5

The Bozeman Symphony launches its 59th concert season, Music that Moves Us . . . Near and Far, on Sept. 12–13 with Revolution & Revelry: Shostakovich 5, an exhilarating program that journeys from the mischievous wit of Leonard Bernstein to the lyrical brilliance of Franz Liszt and the emotional power of Dmitri Shostakovich.

The season opener features internationally acclaimed pianist Ying Li, who will perform Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major, a dazzling work celebrated for its poetic lyricism and virtuosic brilliance. Li is the recipient of top honors in numerous national and international competitions and has earned praise for her expressive artistry and technical mastery.

Completing the program are Bernstein's spirited Candide Overture and Shostakovich's monumental Symphony No. 5, a masterpiece that moves from tension and uncertainty to resilience and triumph.

Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony is significant because it was composed under intense political scrutiny in the Soviet Union and has become one of the most beloved symphonies of the 20th century.

"Every concert this season invites audiences on a musical journey, and this opening program sets that course beautifully," said Music Director Norman Huynh. "From Bernstein's infectious energy and Liszt's breathtaking virtuosity to the emotional depth of Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony, this program reminds us that music has the power to move us across cultures, through history, and deep within ourselves."

Li has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, L'Accademia Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala, Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz, and the Stuttgart Philharmonic. She has collaborated with distinguished conductors including Xian Zhang, Dan Ettinger, Jonathan Heyward, Jane Glover, and Lina Gonzalez-Granados, among many others.

Performances will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the Willson Auditorium, 404 W. Main St., in downtown Bozeman.

These performances are made possible through the generous support of sponsors Bob & Donna Ritchie, Bruce & Kimberlie Jodar, Arlene & Paul Wylie, Rick Sanders & Janice Hand, and Dennis Wentz, MD & Anne Colston Wentz.

Tickets start at $30 for adults, with discounted student tickets available. Purchase tickets or learn more at https://www.bozemansymphony.org/revolution-and-revelry, or call (406) 585-9774. Tickets will also be available at the door, subject to availability.

