Thanksgiving weekend brings a uniquely Helena holiday tradition to the Helena Civic Center as Cohesion Dance Project presents Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks, Nov. 28 and 29, 2026.

This year’s production is especially significant as Nutcracker on the Rocks will move to a rotating year schedule following the 2026 performance. Cohesion will take a planned break from the production in 2027 while creating and performing a new imaginative holiday production, making this year’s performances an opportunity audiences will not want to miss.

Created and choreographed by Shira Greenberg, Nutcracker on the Rocks puts a rock-n-roll spin on the holiday classic, featuring iconic hits by Janis Joplin, James Brown, The Rolling Stones, and more. Showcasing an energetic fusion of dancers and dance styles—plus a roaring Harley Davidson on stage—the production has become one of Helena’s most beloved holiday events. Visiting guest artists join a dynamic cast of community and professional dancers of all ages and abilities in this thrilling journey through the decades.

Show times: Saturday, November 28 at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 29 at 2:00pm.

Ticketing info: Tickets are $18-$35 (plus fees) and are available through the Helena Civic Center box office at 406-447-8481 or online at www.helenaciviccenter.com.