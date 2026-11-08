Hawks Theatre Co. presents Arthur Miller’s chilling parable The Crucible. 10/30, 10/31, 11/1 and 11/6, 11/7, 11/8 BHS auditorium, enter from Ruth Thibeault Lane off 15th, Bozeman. Show times vary, please check https://finearts.ludus.com/index.php Limited Black Box theater seating, get tickets early. The Crucible- a play that reminds us of the frailty of reason in the face of hysteria. For more information call the Hawk Line 1-406-522-4855

