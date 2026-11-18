Voices of Faith & Hope
Voices of Faith & Hope
Experience a powerful choral journey through faith, hope, and the American spiritual tradition. Dvořák’s radiant Mass in D anchors a program that weaves together classical sacred music and deeply moving spirituals, performed in the resonant setting of Hope Lutheran Church.
Hope Lutheran Church, Bozeman
$33
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bozeman Symphony
4065859774
info@bozemansymphony.org
Artist Group Info
robin@bozemansymphony.org
Hope Lutheran Church, Bozeman