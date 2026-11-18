On Thursday, October 8th, at 7pm at the Emerson Center, the Bozeman Doc Series returns for its twelfth season with the Montana premiere of the award-winning new documentary, Whispers in the Woods.

Three generations of nature lovers set out to find the western capercaillie amid the densely wooded and visually spectacular Vosges, a French mountain range close to the German border. Award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker Vincent Munier joins his 12-year-old son and father, environmentalist Michel Munier, on a journey through the forest in search of the endangered bird. The film becomes a heartfelt declaration of Munier’s love for his father, his son and for wild places, intertwining familial bonds with the untamed beauty of the natural world.

Following up his acclaimed 2021 feature, The Velvet Queen, which focused on the elusive Tibetan Snow Leopard, Whispers in the Woods explores the connection between man and nature, weaving in stories passed down through generations with breathtaking footage of the animal kingdom and an immersive score by Warren Ellis.

A box office hit in France and winner of the illustrious Cesar Award for Best Documentary, the film features some of the most beautiful imagery to grace the screen in recent memory.

“Breathtaking…moves effortlessly between the humorous and playful to the majestic and ethereal.” New Zealand International Film Festival

“An incredibly immersive film…captures the magical beauty of nature while also showcasing its fragility.” Out Now

“Striking…a dazzling portrait of wilderness…reveals a breathtaking world of sights and sounds” British Film Institute

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or before the show online at www.bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The season will continue with screenings twice a month through April, 2027.