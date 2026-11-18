Winter Concert with Big Sky Chorus!
Winter Concert with Big Sky Chorus!
Experience the enchanting melodies of the festive season with the Big Sky Holiday Chorus! This beloved library tradition brings joy to all as classic holiday tunes are performed in rich barbershop harmony. Gather beneath the oculus on the first floor and let the harmonious celebration uplift your spirit. Join us in this musical merriment!
Billings Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Billings Public Library
510 N BroadwayBillings, Montana 59101
(406) 657-8258