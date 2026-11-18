Join us for a wonderful winter concert underneath our library oculus featuring Slainte!

Slainte is a group of Billings musicians who play traditional Irish (and related) music, usually in a casual pub session setting, that's open to anyone who can play traditional tunes. When they do occasional public performances, they use the group name Sláinte, pronounced "slawncha", which is the Irish Gaelic word meaning "health" and is commonly used to say "cheers". Most of the tunes they play are instrumental dance pieces that include reels, jigs, Irish polkas, slides, slip jigs, and waltzes. They intersperse the tunes with songs (with vocals) from the Irish and Scottish tradition.