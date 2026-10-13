YPR Brewery Tour - Helena
YPR Brewery Tour - Helena
At Yellowstone Public Radio, we'd like to thank our loyal listeners and underwriters and invite you to join us at Blackfoot River Brewing.
Visit with YPR's on- and off-air staff and other listeners.
Grab your own YPR Pint glass for only $10 that includes your first beer!
Blackfoot River Brewing
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Yellowstone Public Radio
(406)657-2941
Blackfoot River Brewing
66 S. Park AveHelena, Montana 59601