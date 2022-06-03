Billings airport debuts new concourse

The Billings Logan International Airport unveiled its new Concourse A on Friday.

The concourse includes four gates, a bar area, restaurant and gift shop. Billings Mayor Bill Cole spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition.

“This is the first major expansion of Billings Logan International Airport since the 1990s,” Billings Mayor Bill Cole said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition. “I remember when this was the new airport.”

The first flights out of the new concourse will leave on June 8th, said airport director Kevin Ploehn.

“What’ll happen is when they come in the night of the 7th, they’ll park at the regular gates on the B concourse,” he said. “Once all those flights launch then start the process of moving everybody over here because we have a three- or four-hour window.”