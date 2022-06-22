Here's how to help — or get help — in Montana communities hit by floods

Communities along the Yellowstone River were hit by historic floods earlier this month that damaged homes, destroyed property and cut off access to essential resources.

Numerous organizations have stepped forward to offer assistance to those affected. We’re compiling an ongoing list here for residents in need of assistance, and those who want to help out.

Livingston/Gardiner

The Community Closet Thrift Store in Livingston opened the Cleanup Closet this week, “a place for community members to pick up no-cost materials to assist in flood cleanup.” The store is seeking donations of items like ShopVacs, shovels, extension cords and assorted cleaning supplies. Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 119 ½ North E Street in Livington.

The Livingston Food Resource Center is providing meals to residents in Livingston and Park County. The organization says it is currently not accepting more food donations at this time. Anyone needing food assistance should call 406-222-5335.

The Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston was forced to evacuate its building. The organization says it is in need of monetary donations as it can’t currently accept in-kind goods.

Greater Gallatin United Way has created a Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund to help affected residents with short- and long-term needs, including temporary shelter, food and home repairs. Residents can call 211 for assistance.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage at two locations near Yellowstone National Park. People needing a dry, secure place to store belongings should contact either the Billings facility ((406) 530-2309) or the U-Haul facility in Idaho Falls ((208) 524-3585).

Red Lodge and surrounding areas

The Grizzly Peak Animal Hospital is the site of a free pet food distribution for residents affected by the flooding. Distribution is from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 7165 U.S. Hwy 212 north of the Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge.

Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services is seeking volunteers for flood relief efforts. Sign up here .

Project Hope of Stillwater County is distributing free essential items such as diapers, nonperishable food, several box fans and towels. The organization says it is not accepting additional donations at this time. Those needing or wanting to offer assistance can call the Stillwater County DES non-emergency line at 406-322-8015. Project Hope is located at 428 E. Pike Ave. in Columbus. Water is also available at Stillwater Pavilion.