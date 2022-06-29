Montana labor leader Eric Feaver dies at 77

Eric Feaver, the founding president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees and a Helena city commissioner, died Wednesday at 77 years old.

Feaver is remembered for his long career in the labor movement. He worked for MFPE, the state’s largest union, for nearly four decades until his retirement in 2020.

"Eric worked harder than anybody else, worked longer hours, and always showed up," current MFPE president Amanda Curtis said.

Curtis says the fact that Feaver was elected to his position every two years for 36 years is a testament to how respected he was.

"When you think of the definition of a good person, of caring for the least of these and being generous with your belongings and your time," Curtis said, "and just always having a clear definition of right and wrong and working your hardest at every single moment on the side of right, that’s Eric Feaver."

