Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman

After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved.

Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve.

“It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought the building, we’re going to destroy it, you gotta move,” he said.

Olivia Weitz / Yellowstone Public Radio The new location has a similar look to the old shop, but adds about twice the amount of space.

Carter learned how to repair shoes in high school. After buying machinery from Schnee’s, he operated the boot repair business downtown for almost 30 years. In that time he saw a lot change.

“There’s a lot more real estate offices, coffee shops, art galleries, much more tourist centric," he said. "A lot less Owenhouses and Bungalow Drugs and Western cafes.

Carter’s moved to a bigger space about six miles from downtown toward Four Corners.

Olivia Weitz / Yellowstone Public Radio Carter's new location about six miles west of downtown opened earlier this month.

Downtown Bozeman executive director Elie Staley says while she is sad to see Carter’s move, downtown is constantly experiencing change.

“They’ve been a staple for a long time and a symbol of bootmaking and artisans in downtown," she said. "We have a longstanding history and tradition (of bootmaking) here in Bozeman and specifically downtown."

Staley says Bozeman city code that restricts certain areas of downtown to only being retail and restaurant can help maintain a balance between locally owned business and larger chain stores coming to the area. She says property owners also play a role in deciding which tenants they choose.

“That’s where a lot of those relationships and continuation of seeing that balance really needs to happen is with those relationships between business and property owners,” she said.

Jeff Carter sees the store's new location as an opportunity to connect more meaningfully with locals. And he’s ready for the next chapter.

“Maybe it’s a good transition for me to hand the reins over to my son Garrett, who is eventually going to take over this whole deal,” he said.

Other recent changes include an online retail store. And the shop’s new physical location will be easier to find soon. A metal sculptor is making them a 15 foot tall cowboy boot — “a landmark,” Carter said.