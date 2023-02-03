Billings’ Art House Cinema to close for remodel

Art House Cinema and Pub, located in the old Central Lanes Bowling Alley in downtown Billings, is going dark next month. But that’s a good thing.

The non-profit movie theater—which is a supporter of YPR — is closing March 16 to complete phase 2 of its expansion.

“This is going to allow us to have 3 screens total here at Art House," said Art House founder and executive director Matt Blakeslee. "It’s going to add a kitchen so that we add food to our menu. "And it’s going to redesign our art house space, which will be our pub space that people can hang out before or after films or just come in if they want some food or drink and not even go to a film.”

Blakeslee said they will be able to book more films and host other events like live music, poetry readings, art showcases and private events, all simultaneously.

“The opportunity for downtown Billings to have a true art house, if you will, that you can show up any night of the week and there’s something happening and you can interact with that thing,“ Blakeslee said.

Art House’s sister theater, the Babcock, will become busier than ever during the four-month shutdown, showing the usual older repertory films while also bringing more indie movies that are favored by Art House filmgoers.

Blakeslee said they are starting to plan for the grand opening of Art House Cinema in July with a couple of events and a movie to generate excitement.

