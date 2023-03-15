Skijoring athletes race through Red Lodge for national final

More than 100 teams from six states competed in the National Final skijoring races in Red Lodge last weekend. Organizers say this year had a strong showing of female skiers.

If you have never seen skijoring, picture water skiing meets snow racing meets rodeo. A skier or snowboarder holds onto a rope tied to the saddle of a very fast-moving horse and rider.

A clean run means the skier has made all four jumps and gates on this 600-foot circular, snow-packed course and crosses the finish line with rope in hand.

Orlinda Worthington / Yellowstone Public Radio A skijoring athlete clears a jump with rope in hand during the National Final skijoring races in Red Lodge.

"This is probably my favorite course I’ve done all year," said longtime competitor Tara Hienes. "I skied with all women today. There's a lot more women at this event than there has been in the past so it’s cool seeing a lot more skiers and riders getting into it.”

The skijoring season wraps up this weekend with the Little Jennie Ranch race in Bondurant, Wyoming

