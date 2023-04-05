© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Heavy snow could be to blame for collapsed roof at Red Lodge events center

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT
Bone Daddys from street red lodge.jpg
Red Lodge Fire Rescue
The roof at Bone Daddy's events center in Red Lodge collapsed Tuesday.

An events center in Red Lodge remained closed Wednesday after the roof collapsed Tuesday morning.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue arrived on scene at Bone Daddy's around 11 a.m. yesterday. Firefighters shut off power, gas and water, and adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was in the building at the time of the collapse.

The Bone Daddy’s Cycle store and apartments remain standing but are closed until they can be fully evaluated. Neighboring businesses are open.

Heavy snow accumulations may have contributed to the collapse, but a news release from Red Lodge Fire Rescue says an exact cause is not known at this time.

Tags
Community Red LodgeSevere WeatherYPR News
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington