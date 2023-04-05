Heavy snow could be to blame for collapsed roof at Red Lodge events center

An events center in Red Lodge remained closed Wednesday after the roof collapsed Tuesday morning.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue arrived on scene at Bone Daddy's around 11 a.m. yesterday. Firefighters shut off power, gas and water, and adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was in the building at the time of the collapse.

The Bone Daddy’s Cycle store and apartments remain standing but are closed until they can be fully evaluated. Neighboring businesses are open.

Heavy snow accumulations may have contributed to the collapse, but a news release from Red Lodge Fire Rescue says an exact cause is not known at this time.