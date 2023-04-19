Construction progress made on HRDC’s “Market Place” building for food resources and services

After breaking ground about a year ago, a building that’s part of a new service hub that will house the Gallatin Valley Food bank and Bozeman’s pay-what -you-can-restaurant is on track to be finished by the end of the year.

The temperature controlled food warehouse is designed to meet the community’s needs for the next 30 years. Chris Duncan with R&R Taylor Construction gave a tour to members of the media on Friday.

“Now you can see some of the coolers we’re installing. They’re 18 feet tall. HRDC is going to be able to drive a forklift in there and stack food all the way up to the ceiling, which I imagine that they will,” he said.

Additional storage space will allow the non profit Human Resource Development Council to buy directly from local farmers, says spokesperson Penny Johnson. This will mean more local produce on the menu at the Fork & Spoon restaurant.

“It will be open for breakfast and lunch like a grab and go type of situation. So not only will it be open for dinner to service our guests the way we do now, but we’ll be able to service folks who live and work in this area. There are no restaurants over here, so that’s going to be a great addition,” she said.

The nonprofit says they are about $1.5 million away from raising enough funds to break ground on the year-around shelter that will be built next door as part of the Community Commons campus in North Bozeman.

HRDC Associate Director Margaret Mason says being able to access services in one location will benefit the community.

“The efficiencies gained there are significant because… when people come to us in crisis or in need of anything the first thing to do is make sure they’ve been fed, that’s such a key to our well being, and then to be able to talk about all of the different services that are available. And having our shelter on site will provide that complete full picture of our basic needs,” she said.

Construction is anticipated to be completed this fall. HRDC plans on moving in by the end of the year.