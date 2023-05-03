Fundraising effort aims to raise $3 million in 24-hours for Gallatin County nonprofits

Jill Ellwood with One Valley Community Foundation, the group organizing Give Big Gallatin Valley, says this year’s goal is to raise $3 million in 24-hours.

“Essentially what folks can do is they can pick any nonprofit that they want to support, we have 250 nonprofits participating this year, which is a new record, and they can support them by visiting one of their events or by giving online at givebiggv.org ,” she said.

Ellwood says the event is not just about financial support, it's also about raising awareness of nonprofits in the community and the work they do.

“It's an opportunity for community members to really have a say in what kind of community they want to live in. Do they want to live in a community with more art or more trails or food security or more housing?” she said.

During the 24 hours of giving, there are more than 90 events throughout Gallatin County hosted by nonprofits and local businesses. An event schedule can be found on One Valley Community Foundation's website.

Ellwood says while individuals can give to a nonprofit of their choice, they can also donate to a community fund, that’s new this year, which will be divided between all of the nonprofits participating. Give Big Gallatin Valley goes from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday.

