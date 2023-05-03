Voters approve three school levies for Bozeman School District

Bozeman School District Voters approved three levies that will help the district generate around $2 million per year to help make up for a budget shortfall.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday night, two safety levies, one for the elementary and one for the high school passed with 62 percent and 58 percent voting in favor. A general operating fund for the high school passed with 59 percent.

The levies will help the district make up for a $4.1 million K-12 general fund shortfall that came from declining elementary enrollment during the pandemic, opening a new high school and inflation.

The district plans to reduce pressure on the general fund by funding some positions, including counselors and School Resource Officers, with the two safety levies.

The added funding will allow the district to add English language support staff at the elementary and high school. The district will also cut 13 fewer certified teaching positions than if the levy had not passed.

The levy’s passage also means gifted program staffing at the elementary school will be maintained and Bozeman Charter School will stay open.

The three levies combined will cost the owner of a home valued at $700,000 around $70 per year.