Emergency drill in Billings Thursday

A mandatory emergency preparedness drill is happening May 18th in Billings.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington lets us know how the procedure will affect those heading to the airport and area hospitals.

Billings Logan International Airport will be conducting a full-scale emergency, as required every three years by the FAA.

Paul Totton with airport operations. He says the exercise will be as real as it gets with volunteers playing the role of victims and emergency workers demonstrating tactics.

Orlinda Worthington / Yellowstone Public Radio Paul Totten, Airport Operations

“And strategies that we've developed over the years to ensure that when we arrive on scene we're actually able to do something to promote the safe evacuation of an airplane. In this particular instance, it's a cabin fire. And in the cabin fire situation, we're looking to get people off the airplane as quickly as possible,” said Totton.

Medical centers are also participating in the drill. Dr. Barry Mackenzie is the trauma Medical Director of St. Vincent's Healthcare. He says regular patients may see some disruption at local hospitals, but the hands-on training is well worth it.

“So we can be flexible to what’s going on anywhere from a big concert to the fair to the air show to all those types of things so we have an idea of what could happen for us. That’s our responsibility to the community that God forbid it happens, but we’re ready for it,” Mackenzie said.

There will be no impact on flights at Logan International.