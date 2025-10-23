Four die in helicopter crash in southeastern Montana

A candidate for governor in Illinois lost four of his family members in a helicopter crash this week in southeastern Montana.

According to a news release from Republican Darren Bailey’s campaign, passengers were his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel.

Zachary and Kelsey Bailey with their children, Samuel, Finn and Vada Rose

Carter County law enforcement is directing questions to Bailey’s running mate, Aaron Del Mar, at the request of the campaign.

“The whole family is now in Montana, certainly grieving,” said Del Mar Thursday afternoon. “And we’re all grieving here, not only from the Bailey family and campaign, [but] all of Illinois.”

Del Mar said the family were in Ekalaka for an aviation conference and crashed while sightseeing. He said the investigation is ongoing.

“The [Federal Aviation Administration] and other law enforcement are on their way to the scene of the crash as we speak. Due to the location of where it took place, in the rural area of the mountains, it is harder trying to get to,” said Del Mar.

The couple and their children are survived by one son, 10-year-old Finn, who was not on the helicopter.

