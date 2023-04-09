Laurel voters to decide on $88M bond for school repairs

Voters in Laurel are being asked to provide more money to repair or possibly rebuild schools.

The three elementary schools and one high school in the district are between 60 and 70 years old.

In a video the district put out regarding the bond, Superintendent Matt Torix says all the schools have issues ranging from electrical to heating to structural problems.

“For example, at Graff elementary school we’ve had issues with our gym floor where we had a lot of joists that were rotted out and we actually had a student put a foot through the floor in a classroom," Torix says. "And when we got underneath those buildings we saw that we had far more problems that what we originally realized.”

If approved, the combined elementary and high school bonds would bring in $88 million for repairs or rebuilding at all schools.

Torix says the district has a comprehensive plan for improvements and he’s optimistic the bond will pass.

“In the end, you can only kick this can so far down the road," he said. "And if we have to look at a new building in three years instead of this year, it's gonna cost more money and it's gonna be higher taxes."

The 20-year bond would add approximately $465 a year on a home with a taxable value of $300,000.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters beginning April 10 and must be returned by May 2nd.

