Brock Tessman selected as Montana State University's next president

The Montana Board of Regents announced today Dr. Brock Tessman will take the reins from Waded Cruzado in July to lead Montana’s largest university. Cruzado will step away after 15 years at MSU and move into the role of President of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

The search committee began work last fall to find Cruzado’s replacement and recommended two finalists who visited the university in March.

Galen Hollenbaugh, MUS Deputy Commissioner for Government Relations and Communications, says the search committee and the public gravitated toward Dr. Tessman.

“He knows Montana and is dedicated and committed to coming back to Montana to continue to guide MSU” Hollenbaugh said.

Tessman previously worked in Montana as a Deputy Commissioner for for the Montana University System and Dean of the Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana.

The final contract is expected to be approved at the Board of Regents next meeting, May 21’st in Great Falls.

