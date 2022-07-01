Billings highlights six new electric vehicle chargers at airport

The Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new electric vehicle chargers.

Mayor Bill Cole says personal electric vehicles are the future of transportation.

“It's really important that Billings have that kind of infrastructure for charging stations that we’re gonna need in the future," he said, "and I think Billings is on the right track.”

According to data from the Argonne National Laboratory, electric vehicle sales rose in the last decade from fewer than 18,000 in 2011, to more than 326,000 in 2019.

Cole says the city will install EV chargers at two Town Pump stations later this year, bringing the total number of level 2 and level 3 charging stations in Billings to 26.