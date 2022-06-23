© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
YPR is carrying NPR's live special coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing beginning at 1 p.m. Listen on-air or watch live here.
Environment & Science

Montana’s wet spring has improved drought conditions

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT
The Yellowstone River in Livingston, MT, on the morning of June 13, 2022.
Nick Mott
/
Montana Public Radio
The Yellowstone River in Livingston on the morning of June 13, 2022.

Montana’s cool, wet spring has improved the state’s drought conditions. The state is expected to release a snapshot of drought conditions Thursday.

Montana is coming off the fourth driest year on record and the wet spring has improved drought conditions.

“We’ll probably have upwards of 20% of the state with no drought category at all," said Michael Downy, head of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Service’s Water Planning Section, "and then a bunch more of the state still trending abnormally dry but really not in a drought category.”

Downy says northwest Montana is now nearly drought free.

“Things in northeast Montana, which were really dire last summer – northeast and southeast have improved greatly," he said. "Obviously south-central [Montana] is reeling not from drought but from flooding. It’s really the central core of the state that’s still in more of a drought status.”

North-central Montana remains stubbornly dry. Extended hot, dry weather could erase any gains made over the past few months.

Tags

Environment & Science DroughtFloodingYPR News
