Bozeman launches heat pump water heater incentive program as part of climate plan

Commercial and residential buildings account for more than half of the city of Bozeman’s greenhouse gas emissions. City Commissioners on Tuesday got an update on how a new pilot program will help the goals of the city’s climate plan.

Sustainability Manager Natalie Meyer says the city is partnering with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to launch a $500 rebate program for residents who install heat pump water heaters.

“They are up to 70 percent more efficient than conventional electric water heaters, so this helps advance our climate plan by supporting energy efficiency, by supporting grid reliability as well as affordability in homes by reducing energy bills,” she said.

Heat pump water heaters rely on electricity and refrigerant to pull warm air into a storage tank to heat water.

After installation, Bozeman water customers who install a qualifying heater residents can receive an additional $75 for participating in a satisfaction survey.

According to the city’s website, information gleaned from the pilot rebate program will be shared with DEQ to help inform local consumer rebate incentive programs in other parts of Montana, both existing incentives and ones becoming available in the state next year through the inflation reduction act.

