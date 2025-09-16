What happened to Federal funding for public media?

After a series of votes in the Spring and early Summer, 2025, Congress voted in favor of a rescissions package that included $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The $1.1 billion figure represents roughly $535 million each year for federal fiscal years 2026 and 2027–CPB’s entire budget for those two years.

Within three weeks of the rescission vote, CPB announced it was shutting down effective September 30, 2025, with all operations ceasing in January 2026. All of the remaining money at CPB will be spent by September 30, 2025. There are currently no plans to restore funding to CPB or other public media entities.

What does it mean for Yellowstone Public Radio?

YPR is losing roughly $270,000 a year in direct funding from CPB as a result of the rescission vote. This represents around 10% of YPR’s annual operating budget. However, YPR faces an uncertain number of additional expenses related to systems and programs funded by CPB–most notably, music licensing, satellite interconnection and related equipment, and future programming costs. This could be as much as an additional $80,000 - $100,000 each year.

What is YPR doing to offset the loss?

YPR immediately stepped up our fundraising efforts to cover the loss of federal funds. In mid-August, 2025, YPR held a two-day on-air drive that raised more than $100,000. We have also raised the goals for our two other on-air drives and are currently seeking 3-5 year financial commitments from major donors to build a reserve fund that can be used to offset future shortfalls and additional expenses.

Will anything change at YPR?

Nothing will change at YPR through at least June, 2026. Depending on the success of our fundraising endeavors and any changes across the broader public radio system as a result of the loss of federal funding, YPR may have to pivot or reduce the number of nationally-syndicated programs it carries. We are determined to keep our services and program offerings as vital and diverse as they are currently, but there are a significant number of unknown and unforeseeable circumstances in the future that may change what we can do at YPR.

What can listeners do to help?Making a financial contribution to YPR is truly the most impactful thing listeners can do to help YPR make up for the loss of federal funding. Whether it’s a first-time gift, an additional gift on top of your regular giving, becoming a monthly contributor, or increasing your existing monthly contribution, donor support is critical as we move into an uncertain future.

