Government & Politics

Watch live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

Yellowstone Public Radio | By NPR News
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT
npr-capitol.jpg
Annette Elizabeth Allen
/
NPR

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

You can watch the hearings live below or listen to live special coverage from NPR on Yellowstone Public Radio as they happen throughout June.

Tags

Government & Politics CongressYPR News
NPR News
