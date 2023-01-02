Montana Legislature convenes Jan. 2 for the 2023 session

State lawmakers will file into the Capitol in Helena on Monday and take an oath to uphold the Constitution to kick off the 68th legislative session.

Montana’s Legislature meets every other year for 90-days with only one constitutional mandate — pass a balanced budget that outlines taxes for residents and spending on state services. Lawmakers intend to do far more than just that, more than 4,000 bill drafts have been requested ahead of the session, although not all will get introduced.

The first bill hearings are scheduled to start Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

The public is encouraged to participate at every stage of the legislative process, and is free to sit in on committee hearings and floor sessions as lawmakers debate and vote on proposed legislation.

More information on how to participate, contact legislators and see proposed policies is available at the Montana Legislature website.

