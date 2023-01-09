© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session Week 1: 'The House is ready for business'

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News,
MTPR NewsMontana Free Press
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
Montana lawmakers take their oaths of office and begin their work in the state capitol. Host Nadya Faulx and reporters Shaylee Ragar, Ellis Juhlin, and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss a rules debate that's dividing the GOP, how moderate Republicans are working with Democrats, a new Montana Freedom Caucus, and the beginnings of the state budget.

Government & Politics Montana Legislature2023 legislative sessionYPR News
