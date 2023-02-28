© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics

Gov. Gianforte’s proposed child tax credit stalls in committee

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST
The governor’s proposed child tax credit for middle- to low-income Montana families has stalled out in committee.

The tax credit was a key part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget and would have created an annual credit of up to $1,200 dollars per child under 6 for families that make $56,000 or less. The bill first passed the House Taxation Committee with bipartisan support, but was then tabled in the House Appropriations Committee. Some Republican lawmakers said the state should focus on broad based tax relief instead.

Another proposal from Gianforte’s budget targeting low-to-middle income residents would more than double expand the state’s earned income tax credit. It has advanced in Senate Bill 121, which also cuts the state’s top marginal income tax.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR.
