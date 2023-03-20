A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.
The Session: Health care funding, childcare initiatives and vaccine bills
We’re on day 55 of the 90-day session. This week, host Mara Silvers and reporters Shaylee Ragar and Keely Larsen discuss health care funding, childcare initiatives and vaccine bills.
Full episode transcript to come