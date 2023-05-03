© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics

Voters approve transportation district for bus, van service in Gallatin County

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM MDT
HRDC Streamline Bus
HRDC / Streamline
/
The Streamline bus operates four Bozeman routes and weekday service to Belgrade.

Gallatin Valley residents voted in favor of creating an urban transportation district that will allow services to expand as the area grows.

Unofficial results released around 10 p.m. on Tuesday showed 79% of votes in favor of forming the new transportation district, which includes Bozeman, Belgrade, Three Forks, and areas in between.

As the Gallatin Valley’s population grew, the federal transit administration necessitated that funding no longer go to the non profit Human Resource Development Council, which has been operating Streamline since 2006. Instead funds must now be administered by a transportation district or governing body.

HRDC says the transition of governing responsibility from their non profit to a transportation board will take two years. During that time, Streamline and Galavan services will continue as normal.

The formation of the Gallatin Valley Transportation district will not impact taxpayers, but the new transportation board could decide to put a mill levy on the ballot in the future.

Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
See stories by Olivia Weitz