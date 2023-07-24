Bozeman asks residents for input on tools to be included in sensitive land protection plan

Residents are weighing in on tools and mapping resources that could be included in a plan to protect sensitive lands as the Gallatin Valley grows. The city of Bozeman held a public workshop on the topic in Bozeman on Thursday.

Bozeman’s Strategic Services Director Jon Henderson says the Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan is part of a city effort to engage outside partners in how to protect the region’s lands as the area develops.

Henderson says there are more than 50 tools being considered that could be used to protect the plan’s themes, which include agricultural heritage, wildlife & biodiversity, connectivity, and water quality & quantity.

“We intend this to be used as a menu, so that menu could be driven by local agencies, some of the tools can be applied by citizens, some of them are education based. We have a mix of regulations and incentives, a little bit of something for everyone,” he said.

Henderson says the 13 agencies that are working to develop the plan will also be the ones to implement the tools. Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, Gallatin County, the Forest Service, and several conservation nonprofits are included among the agencies.

Courtney Naumann with the nonprofit Headwaters Community Housing Trust says she'd like to see more “cluster development” in the Gallatin Valley, which is a tool where houses are grouped together around land that can be used for things like open space and recreation.

“How can we take areas of open space and have new neighborhoods that we know Bozeman needs, but do them on smaller lots in ways that are denser, but don’t feel crowded and that still take care of people's health and their enjoyment of a property,” she said.

Residents are asked to take a survey online to provide feedback on the tools being considered. They can also browse an online map with data that shows things like where there is wildlife habitat, prime soils and areas that have conservation easements.

Another open house will happen in October before the city commission considers adopting the plan in December.