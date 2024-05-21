Q&A: Stacy Zinn, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 02

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Stacy Zinn

What is your age?

57

Where do you live?

Billings, MT

What is your education background?

Masters degree from Texas Tech; Bachelor's degree from UTA.

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Retired. Resident Agent in Charge DEA MT

What motivated you to seek a seat in the U.S. House?

Mandatory at age 57 from the DEA and still have the fire in me to fight for our country. Also, being the most qualified due my foreign experience and not beholden to anyone, I couldn't consciously sit on the sidelines.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ease impacts of inflation and cost of living in Montana?

Congress needs to stop spending money. Too much is being spent in the foreign arena on wars and on the NGOs.

Yes, or no, do you support a federal ban on abortion?

The recent Supreme Court ruling settled this and a federal option is not on the table.

What changes, if any, should be made to the way elections and campaigns are funded?

For starters, get away from out of state donations. All donations should be in state.

What, if anything, should Congress do to improve the nation's immigration laws and security at the southern border?

Congress and the current administration should uphold the laws already established. Congress is handcuffed due to the Biden Administration's hidden political agenda. Biden undid safeguards put in place by the former administration and his actions have caused the unnecessary deaths caused by fentanyl and those here illegally.

What should be the top priorities when managing public land?

The top priority is to give the public access to it. The second is fire and forest management.

What, if anything, should Congress do to address climate change?

First of all, politics need to be kept out of the climate change conversation. Without truth and honesty, neither side is going to keep an open mind. An independent organization not being paid by biased money needs to run transparent studies to determine if there is a true heating of the earth or if this is a normal cycle that the earth has gone through over the course of thousand of years. One needs to answer truthfully if the climate change conversation is a manufactured topic to gain money for the government.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ensure Social Security and Medicare benefits meet the needs of older adults?

Close the border and stop spending money. More illegals coming across the border will result in more money being spent for housing and other resources. Americans have a choice: Protect our older adults or protect those coming into our country illegally.

What, if anything, should the federal government do to address law enforcement challenges on American Indian reservations? Should Congress increase/decrease/leave unchanged funding for law enforcement in tribal communities?

The government needs to add more BIA agents to each reservation that is willing to have them. BIA is understaffed nationwide and in order for them to conduct an effective operation they have to pull agents from other reservations. Time away from their assigned reservation is not cost effective and it does not build confidence with the local community.

What, if anything, would you do if elected to build trust in Congress?

I would go to Congress and do what I said I was going to do. The voters deserve it. I would also communicate better and be transparent.