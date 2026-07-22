Governor moves to temporarily replace suspended regulator

Governor Greg Gianforte is taking the next steps in his suspension of a Montana electricity regulator accused of workplace misconduct.

On Tuesday, Gianforte announced he is accepting applications for a one-year term on the Montana Public Service Commission.

The governor suspended Commissioner Brad Molnar earlier this month following continued allegations of hostile behavior and mistreatment. Molnar is fighting the suspension in district court. His lawyer claims the governor wants to influence an ongoing NorthWestern Energy merger.

In an email on July 21, Molnar’s lawyer Matthew Monforton said, “Every dollar an unregulated data center doesn't pay is a dollar a Montana family does, which Molnar objects to and which is why Gianforte wants him replaced."

Gianforte in his suspension letter earlier this month denied the claim and attributed the suspension to Molnar’s behavior since taking office last year, including sex-based discrimination, retaliation and lack of remorse.

The governor is taking applications for Molnar’s replacement to represent southcentral Montana through August 5. Meanwhile, a Lewis and Clark County district court is considering Molnar’s lawsuit to stop the appointment.

