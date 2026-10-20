Mike Johnson stops in Bozeman two weeks ahead of election

Inside the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, about 100 people gathered around red white and blue tablecloths for a barbecue luncheon.

The intimate setting allowed voters to meet and mingle with republican politicians up and down the ballot with VIP ticket holders getting a chance for a meet and greet with Speaker Johnson. Republican candidate for Senate Kurt Alme took the stage in front of a large American flag as well as Governor Greg Gianforte before Aaron Flint spoke to his competitive race.

“Even if you take all of the national politics and the importance of this race out of the picture altogether I truly believe and I believe since day one that we have got to keep the crazy out of Montana we cannot allow Western Montana to turn into Portland” Flint said.

Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to those national implications of Montana's election between Aaron Flint and Sam Forstag.

“The balance of congress, the majority in the house and thus the fate of the republic will come down to the outcome of 21 house seats. I am very depressed to tell you Montana 1 is listed as a toss up. That doesn’t make sense to me. I know the people of this state, they are not on board with crazy, they are on board with common sense ” Johnson said.

All the politicians who took the stage framed this midterm election as a contrast election, between common sense and crazy.

From inside the fairgrounds echos from protesters outside could be heard during quiet moments.

“Hey hey ho ho - hey hey ho ho. Mike Johnson has got to go - Mike Johnson has got to go”

For the protesters outside including John Power of Bozeman the framing was the same, but the crazy and common sense roles reversed.

“It's just incredible what's happened in this country with this current administration it's just beyond belief I mean it just gets worse every day” Power said.

Johnson is traveling across the country campaigning for republicans in swing states. Representatives said he would be in Nevada and California next.

