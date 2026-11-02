Election day arrives

Voters in Montana will help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Congress through three races. Republican Kurt Alme, Democrat Alani Bankhead and Independent Seth Bodnar and Libertarian Kyle Austin are on the list of candidates in the U.S. Senate Race, each vying to replace outgoing Republican Senator Steve Daines.

In Eastern Montana, Incumbent Republican Congressman Troy Downing faces a field that includes Democrat Brian Miller, Independent Michael Eisenhauer and Libertarian Patrick McCracken.

In Western Montana, Democrat Sam Forstag is battling Republican Aaron Flint to replace outgoing G-O-P Rep Ryan Zinke.

A handful of state initiatives are also on the ballot in Montana, which include whether judicial elections should stay non-partisan. A bond and annual levy to expand the Yellowstone County Jail is also on the ballot. In Gallatin County, voters in Bozeman are being asked a number of questions about changing the structure of their city government.

A closely watched race for the Montana Supreme Court pits Dan Wilson against Amy Eddy. A pair of Public Service Commission seats are also on the ballot. In Eastern Montana, Republican Jeff Pattison is up against Democrat Angeline Cheek. In the Great Falls/Helena/Missoula/Kalispell areas, Democrat Kevin Hamm is battling Republican Annie Bukacek.

25 Montana State Senate seats and the entire State House are also up for election.

Polls in Montana will be open from 7 AM until 8 PM. All absentee ballots must be returned by the time the polls close. You can also register to vote on Election Day in Montana.

Meanwhile, voters in Wyoming will see a number of key federal and state races on this Election Day.

Republican Harriet Hageman is facing off with Democrat James Byrd in a contest to replace outgoing G-O-P Senator Cynthia Lummis. In the U.S. House, Republican Chuck Gray, Democrat Lisa Kinney, Libertarian Shawn Johnson and Constitution Party Candidate Jeffrey Haggit are all on the ballot for the seat currently held by Hageman.

In the race for Governor, Republican Eric Barlow, Democrat Kenneth Casner and Constitution Party Candidate Rebecca Bextel are the choices for voters as to who will replace departing Republican Governor Mark Gordon.

In other statewide races, Republican Robert Short, Democrat Bryan McCarty and Constitution Party Candidate Tamara Trujillo are in the race for Secretary of State. Democrat Ana Cordova and Republican Steve Harshman are vying to be the next Superintendent of Public Instruction, while Republicans Kristi Racines and Curt Meier are running unopposed for State Auditor and State Treasurer. 16 Wyoming State Senate Seats and the entire State House are also before voters.

A 50-percent property tax exemption proposal is also on the ballot. Polls will be open in Wyoming from 7 AM until 7 PM, and you can register to vote in Wyoming on Election Day.

Stay with Yellowstone Public Radio and www.ypradio.org for complete coverage of this year’s Midterm Elections. And be sure to tune in this evening starting at 6 PM for in-depth coverage of Local, State and Federal results.

