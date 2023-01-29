Septeto Santiaguero: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Septeto Santiaguero was founded in 1995 by members of Melodías de Ayer, a group formed in the early 1960s, together with the Estudiantina Invasora and the Cuarteto Patria, had for over three decades animated many a day and night at the Casa de la Trova in Santiago de Cuba. In 1993 and 1994, a number of young musicians from other septets — such as Sones de Oriente and Septeto Luz — joined Melodías de Ayer, and Fernando Dewar, a tres player, took over the leadership of the group. Seeking to return to their roots, the group decided to give up the mambos and stick to the discipline of the traditional septet: guitar, tres, bongo, clave, maracas, acoustic bass and trumpet, with the addition of the drum, which it retained in honor of Arsenio Rodríguez. In the Santiago de Cuba style, the two singers maintain the first and second harmony with equal emphasis. The group preserves and pays homage to one of Cuba's most important musical forms, with a vitality demonstrating that the septeto tradition is still fresh and alive in Santiago de Cuba today.

SET LIST

Inocencio Heredia Castillo: "Y Sigo Pa'lante"

Rudens Matos Matos: "Recuerdos del Ayer"

Ignacio Piñeiro: "La Meneadera"

MUSICIANS

Fernando E. Dewar Webster: tres, vocals

Giraldo Bravo: güiro, vocals

Inocencio Heredia Castillo: maracas, vocals

Rudens Matos Matos: guitar, vocals

Dairon Robert Salazar: bajo

Gabriel Montero González: conga low, conga high, jam block

Carlos Danger Plana: bongos, cencerro, tools

Alain Brito: trumpet, vocals

CREDITS

Producer: ALLEGRO Productions, Yanni Labori, Alexander Legro

Assistants: Yasmany Dutel, Gustavo Savigne, Vivian Puebla

Audio: Fernando Dewar Romero, Norge Matute Pelegrin, Damian Busqueta Mineto

Director of Photography / Camera 3: Adrian Rey

Camera 1: Ray Mila Vega

Camera 2: Freddy Miguel

Special thanks to Salón del Son en Santiago de Cuba, Centro de Patrimonio Cultural de Santiago de Cuba, Centro del Libro de Santiago de Cuba, EGREM Santiago de Cuba, Centro Cultural Interactivo ALLEGRO

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.