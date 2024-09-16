When Wil was struggling with depression, a therapist said just the right thing

The following story includes references to suicide.

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

In the fall of 2014, Wil Davenport was in a dark place. He had just lost a job he loved, and his mental health began to unravel.

“I just remember feeling such self-destructive thoughts about how I must have done something terrible to lose that job. I must be terrible to have lost that job,” Davenport said.

By the end of December, he had attempted to take his life, and he admitted himself to an inpatient mental health program.

“I remember for days, even weeks, not feeling like any progress was happening,” Davenport said. “So in between our therapy sessions and whatever else we were doing, I would walk laps inside this locked unit.”

One day, as he was doing his usual circuit around the facility, he noticed one of his therapists walking toward the community room. He thinks her name was Yvette.

“With a wry smile on her face, she looked over at me and she said, ‘I bet I'll beat you to the community room,’” Davenport remembered. “And somehow, that small act triggered something inside of me. And I didn't want to be beaten.”

For the first time in months, Davenport felt he had a purpose. Walking as fast as he could, he raced her to the room — and won. He was surprised and, for the first time in a long time, full of hope.

“I remember sitting down in this therapy session that she was leading shortly thereafter and feeling like a spark of life had been ignited in me by her simple act,” Davenport said.

His therapist helped him want to live again, Davenport said. And not just to live, but to thrive.

“For that small act and so many other things that she did, I'm just so grateful.”

Today, Davenport is the founder of a leadership consulting business that helps people remove psychological barriers to become more effective at work. Davenport says he has done years of work to improve his mental health, and now, he likes the person he has become.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for help.

My Unsung Hero is also a podcast — new episodes are released every Tuesday. To share the story of your unsung hero with the Hidden Brain team, record a voice memo on your phone and send it to myunsunghero@hiddenbrain.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR