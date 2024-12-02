Photos: See inside the Bidens' last White House Christmas

The White House is decked out for the holidays.

First Lady Jill Biden gave her holiday message to the nation from the East Room of the White House and thanked volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.

The theme of this year's holiday decorations is 'A Season of Peace and Light.'

The decorations are a reflection of what matters to the Bidens as they celebrate the Christmas season in the White House one last time.

More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House's public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays, according to the Associated Press.

Take a look.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR The Diplomatic Reception room decorated for the holidays.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR Ornaments on a tree in the East Colonnade of the White House.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR The East Colonnade (L) and the Green Room (R) in the White House are decorated for the holidays.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR The China Room decorated for the holidays.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR Decorated trees in the East Room frame the Cross Hall of the White House.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR In the State Dining Room, a tree is decorated with self-portraits of students from across the country.

Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR A starburst made out of sugar shines above the massive gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, which includes snow-covered South Grounds dotted with dozens of twinkling mini Christmas trees and a scene of people ice skating in a rink on the South Lawn.



Sofia Seidel / NPR / NPR A nativity scene (L) and a carousel (R) are displayed in the White House for the holidays.