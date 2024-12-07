Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral reopens, with its first service since a devastating fire

The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang on Saturday evening in Paris for the first time since a fire devastated the Paris landmark in 2019.

Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich began the ceremony by knocking three times on the cathedral's door with his staff, called a crozier, which was made from one of the burned beams of the cathedral's roof.

The ceremony to mark the cathedral's return to religious services was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and hundreds of dignitaries, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Jill Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the U.K.'s Prince William.

The cathedral's restoration and return to service after five years has been a success for Macron, who has had recent political difficulties.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Firefighters, rescuers and builders involved in the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral parade during a ceremony to mark the reopening of the landmark cathedral, in central Paris, on Saturday.

Ludovic Marin / AP / AP French President Emmanuel Macron, right, talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Notre Dame Cathedral as France's iconic cathedral is formally reopening its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the landmark in 2019.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP Spectators gather outside France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday in Paris for its formal reopening.

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Part of bas-relief outside of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29.

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The tabernacle designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is pictured in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29.

Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (left), French President Emmanuel Macron (second from left) and his wife Brigitte Macron (third from left) stand as the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich (center), walks to the doors of Notre Dame Cathedral during a ceremony to mark the reopening on Saturday.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Customers sit inside a restaurant next to France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, hours before formally reopening its doors on Saturday.

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This photograph shows the inside of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29.

Louise Delmotte / AP / AP Spectators gather outside France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday in Paris for its formal reopening.

Julien de Rosa / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Pedestrians pass by the security barriers and fences placed around the Notre Dame Cathedral on the eve ahead of its official reopening, on Friday.

Stephane de Sakutin and Patrick Kovarik / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images This combination of pictures shows the Western Rose window of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29, 2024 (left) and on Nov. 30, 2012 (right).

Sarah Meyssonnier and Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images This combination of pictures shows the nave of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29, 2024 (top) and on June 28, 2017 (bottom).

Philippe Lopez and Stephane de Sakutin / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images This combination of pictures shows rubble and the cross at the altar inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris a month after it sustained major fire, on May 15, 2019 (top), and the tabernacle designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet on Nov. 29, 2024.

Martin Bureau and Sarah Meyssonnier / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The nave of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Nov. 29, 2024 (right) and on June 28, 2017 (left).

Ludovic Marin and Stephane de Sakutin / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The choir stalls of Notre Dame on June 26, 2018 (top) and on Nov. 29, 2024 (bottom).

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The choir stalls of Notre Dame are shown on Nov. 29.

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images This photograph shows the Crown of Thorns inside the reliquary of the Crown of Thorns, designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson, on Nov. 29.

Sarah Meyssonnier / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a visit to Notre Dame on Nov. 29.