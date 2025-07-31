© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The best new albums out Aug. 1

By Stephen Thompson,
Liz Warner
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:01 PM MDT
Detroit punk band The Armed plumb the void between society's dreams and realities.
Luke Nelson
/
Sargent House
Detroit punk band The Armed plumb the void between society's dreams and realities.

It's Friday, but for some of you, your new music wishes were granted earlier this week when pop-punk princess Hayley Williams leaked her latest album to her devoted hair salon patrons. (Don't worry, it's on streaming services today for the rest of you.)

This week, we crack open THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED, the newest release from Detroit's ever-elusive, loud and existential band, The Armed. We also reacquaint ourselves with Mal Devisa and her four-disc Palimpsesa, and get to know the soft and wandering New Days by Emily Hines.

Stephen Thompson welcomes Liz Warner from NPR Member station WDET to the show to discuss these albums and two more favorites out this week. Listen to the show beginning at 3 a.m. ET wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Emily Hines.
Ellie Carr / Keeled Scales
/
Keeled Scales
Emily Hines.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Emily Hines, These Days (Stream)

  • Recommended If You Like: Big Thief, Laura Marling

💿 Mal Devisa, Palimpsesa (Stream)

  • RIYL: Noname, billy woods

💿 The Armed, THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED (Stream)

  • RIYL: Turnstile, Refused

💿 Caimin Gilmore, BlackGate (Stream)

  • RIYL: Rachel's, caroline

💿 Susumu Yokota, Skintone Edition, Vol. 1 (box set)

  • RIYL: Brian Eno, Aphex Twin

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Buddy Guy.
Lyndon French / Silvertone/RCA
/
Silvertone/RCA
Buddy Guy.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Buddy Guy, Ain't Done With The Blues

💿 Heatmiser, Mic City Sons (30th Anniversary Remaster)

💿 René Najera, Painted Life

💿 Hieroglyphic Being, The Sound Of Something Ending

💿 Spafford Campbell, Tomorrow Held

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Y ohtrixpointnever and Jeter of the Japanese duo Peterparker69.
/ Courtesy of the artist
/
Courtesy of the artist
Y ohtrixpointnever and Jeter of the Japanese duo Peterparker69.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

  • Peterparker69, yo,
  • Burial, Comafields / Imaginary Festival EP
  • Sofia Kourtesis, Volver EP
  • Mansur Brown, Rihla
  • Memotone, smallest things
  • Brad Rose, A Live We Once Lived
  • Davd Boulter, Whitby
  • Lauren Maria, You're Beautiful
  • Ma Sha, Hydrofall EP

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Debby Friday, The Starrr Of The Queen of Life
  • The New Eves, The New Eve Is Rising
  • Nadeem Din-Gabisi, OFFSHORE
  • Rosali, Slow Pain: Live and Solo from Drop of Sun
  • Anthony Family, Live From An Ordinary Place
  • Everything Else, Another One Making Clouds
  • Ex Agent, New Assumptions… EP
  • Flowers For The Dead, First Place EP
  • Fortitude Valley, Part Of The Problem, Baby
  • Freezing Cold, Treasure Pool
  • Kayo Dot, Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason
  • Kyle Hollingsworth, All We Are
  • Laura Groves, Yes EP
  • OK Cool, Chit Chat
  • QWAM, girls aren't afraid of blood
  • Return to Dust, Speak Like the Dead EP
  • Sex Week, Upper Mezzanine EP
  • V/A, Maybe I'm Dreaming
  • Wisp, If Not Winter

Classical

  • Maya Beiser, Salt
Sunny Sweeney.
Nash Nouveau / Thirty Tigers
/
Thirty Tigers
Sunny Sweeney.

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Sunny Sweeney, Rhinestone Requiem
  • Josh Halper, Schlemiel
  • Kalie Shorr, My Type EP
  • Morgan Wade, The Party Is Over (recovered)
  • The Wood Brothers, Puff of Smoke
  • Travis Roberts, Rebel Rose
  • Ethan Regan, honey honey honey EP

Global

  • Danny Ocean, Babylon Club
  • Ali Sethi, Love Language
  • Julian Kytasty, Songs of Truth: Music and Song from the Kobzar Tradition of Ukraine

Jazz

  • Greg Foat, Opening Time
  • Rachael & Vilray, West of Broadway
araabMUZIK.
/ D Productions
/
D Productions
araabMUZIK.

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • araabMuzik, Electronic Dream 2
  • Metro Boomin, A Futuristic Summa
  • Saweetie, Hella Pressure EP
  • Xaviersobased, Once More EP
  • $UICIDEBOY$, Thy Kingdom Come
  • Babytron, Luka Troncic 2
  • Lil Poppa, Almost Normal Again
  • Montana 700, The Greatest of All Traps

Pop

  • Between Friends, WOW!
  • Reneé Rapp, Bite Me

R&B/Soul

  • Pink Butter, Can We Go Back

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guest: Liz Warner, WDET
  • Audio producer: Noah Caldwell
  • Show producers: Otis Hart and Elle Mannion
  • Production assistant: Dora Levite
  • Executive producer: Suraya Mohamed

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Liz Warner