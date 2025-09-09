© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Ed Sheeran: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:35 AM MDT

Updated September 12, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT

Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk (home) concert from 2021 was a huge moment for NPR Music. During a time of uncertainty, his show — now at nearly 15 million views — honored the intimate nature of our platform while also reimagining his work. We knew that when the time was right, Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now.

Featuring brand new songs from the album Play, plus an old favorite, watch Sheeran build the instrumental elements in real time with guitar, keyboard and a looping station.

SET LIST

  • "Sapphire"
  • "A Little More"
  • "Camera" 
  • "Photograph"
  • "Azizam"

MUSICIANS

  • Ed Sheeran: vocals, guitar, keys, electronics 

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Audio Engineers: Josephine Nyounai, Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Virginia Lozano
  • Live Stream Technicians: Allen Walden, Bruce Grant, Will Mitchell
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich 
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
