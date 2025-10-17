Senators will force a vote to prevent war on Venezuela without approval from Congress

Amid a wave of U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean and plans for covert operations in Venezuela, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is leading a bipartisan effort to force a vote to stop President Trump from unilaterally declaring war on the South American nation.

Kaine, a longtime proponent of Congress' powers to declare war, filed the resolution late Thursday, a move that will force the Senate to take up the legislation after a 10-day waiting period. Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., co-sponsored the plan.

Kaine said concerns about war in the Latin American region are growing.

"The pace of the announcements, the authorization of covert activities and the military planning makes me think there's some chance this could be imminent," Kaine told reporters.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks to reporters outside the Senate chamber on Oct. 1. Kaine is hoping to prevent President Trump from unilaterally waging war on Venezuela without approval from Congress.

This week, Trump said the U.S. had conducted another military strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean and announced that he had authorized CIA operations in Venezuela. He also said he was considering land operations in the country.

"We've almost totally stopped it by sea. Now we'll stop it by land," Trump said from the Oval Office on Wednesday about alleged drug smuggling.

Last week, Kaine and Schiff forced a Senate vote to limit Trump's war powers in the Caribbean. While that vote failed 48-51, two Republicans, Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats in support.

Paul has been a vocal critic of the new military strikes, saying they set a precedent for the U.S. to shoot first without asking questions.

"The American people do not want to be dragged into endless war with Venezuela without public debate or a vote," Paul said in a statement. "We ought to defend what the Constitution demands: deliberation before war."

Kaine, Paul and Schiff are hoping more Republican members will vote in favor of the new limits. Several Republicans have voted for other war powers and use of military force resolutions led by Kaine in the past.

"I think it's probably 10 or so [Republicans] who voted yes on at least one of them," he said. "So we'll start to work that."

It remains unclear whether there are enough Republican votes for the measure to succeed.

Kaine said Congress continues to face a "black hole" of information related to action against Venezuela. Lawmakers say the administration still has not shared evidence to justify the boat strikes, which Kaine and others believe are illegal and unconstitutional.

Since September, Trump has ordered at least five U.S. military strikes on boats that the administration has claimed were smuggling illegal drugs. So far, at least 27 people have been reported killed, but their identities have yet to be shared.

