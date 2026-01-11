These are the 2026 Golden Globe winners

Updated January 11, 2026 at 10:20 PM MST

Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle each took home acting awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the show for the second year in a row, joking in her opening monologue that the Golden Globe for best editing should go to the Justice Department, seemingly referencing the Epstein files — and that the award for most editing ought to go to CBS News, calling it "America's newest place to see B.S. news." (New CBS News editor in chief, Bari Weiss, recently drew criticism for pulling a segment about a detention center in El Salvador from 60 Minutes.)

Teyana Taylor's prize was for best supporting actress in a motion picture, one of four awards for One Battle After Another, which also won the evening's prize for best musical or comedy motion picture. Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson took home awards for screenwriting and directing.

Wyle's award was for The Pitt, which also won the prize for best TV drama.

Chalamet's win was the only prize for Marty Supreme, which was nominated as a comedy. Hamnet won the award for best drama film; Jessie Buckley took home the award for best actress in a drama for the same movie.

The Netflix series Adolescence took home trophies for best limited or anthology series, along with prizes for actors Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. The Studio took home the prize for best TV musical or comedy, with Seth Rogen winning the top prize for actors in that group.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler won the Globes' very first prize for the best podcast.

The nominees in each category are below, with winners noted in bold.

Best motion picture – drama

Winner: Hamnet (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Best original song – motion picture

Winner: "Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters

"Dream as One" – Avatar: Fire and Ash

"I Lied to You" – Sinners

"No Place Like Home" – Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble" – Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams

Best screenplay – motion picture

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)

Best director – motion picture

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Cinematic and box office achievement

Winner: Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best motion picture – animated

Winner: KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best original score – motion picture

Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best motion picture – non-English language

Winner: The Secret Agent (Neon) - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) - France

No Other Choice (Neon) - South Korea

Sentimental Value (Neon) - Norway

Sirāt (Neon) - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) - Tunisia

Best television series – musical or comedy

Winner: The Studio (Apple TV)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best television series – drama

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Winner: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Winner: Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Best podcast

Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify)

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

Smartless (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

